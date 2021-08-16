Indian media cheer Bombay HC order putting new IT rules on hold

-
ALSO READ
Apple starts assembling its flagship smartphone iPhone 12 in India
Covid-19 not just lung disease, can also cause blood clots: Experts
Alessandra Galloni becomes first woman as Reuters editor-in-chief
US to donate half bn Pfizer vaccines to low and middle-income countries
BJP's manifesto for Bengal: 33% job quota for women, implementing CAA
-
By Sankalp Phartiyal
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Some Indian media on Monday cheered a court order over the weekend which put on hold a part of new rules seeking to regulate content on digital news websites, calling the move significant for press freedom in India.
The Bombay High Court put on hold the implementation of rules that digital news media would have to compulsorily follow the code of conduct laid down by the Press Council of India, a self-regulating press watchdog, and the country's cable TV code.
The court ruled following petitions filed by a news website and a journalist.
It also put on hold a three-tier regulatory structure for digital news media including an oversight mechanism by the federal government, a rule which sparked concerns it would curb the ability of news outlets to report independently and was seen by many as part of government efforts to rein in the media.
The broad reach of the 2021 rules "bring about a chilling effect" on the freedom of speech and expression of the media, the court said, adding that the rules also go beyond the scope of India's Information Technology Act.
"The Bombay High Court order staying the most obnoxious part of the government's new IT Rules as they apply to digital news media is a shot in the arm for press freedom," said Siddharth Varadarajan, the founding editor of independent news website The Wire.
"The government was attempting to pressgang digital news into an official straitjacket but the court has rightly put a halt to this process."
A final hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 27.
India outlined its new content regulations -- Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code -- in February and the rules, which the government said are legally enforceable, became effective end-May.
The rules -- largely aimed at regulating big social media firms such as Facebook and Twitter, and for overseeing digital news media -- have led to a raft of legal challenges including from news organisations.
The non-profit, which runs The Wire, has also challenged the new rules in the Delhi High court and the case is due to be heard later this month.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU