PM will decide on continuing infra investments in Afghanistan: Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Taliban threaten attacks if foreign troops stay in Afghanistan past May 1
India holds world record for fastest road construction: Nitin Gadkari
Afghanistan: Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security
After US exit from Afghanistan, top US commanders wrestle with mistakes
Average daily FASTag collection crosses Rs 100 crore-mark: Gadkari
-
With Afghanistan coming under the control of the Taliban, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said a final decision on continuing infrastructure investments in the war-torn country will be taken by the prime minister along with the external affairs minister after considering the prevailing situation.
Gadkari, who is helming the Road Transport and Highways Ministry, also said that while many infrastructure projects in that country have been completed by India, some are yet to be completed.
Last month, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan ousting the previous elected leadership which was backed by the West.
"We have built a dam (Salma dam)... we have worked in areas of water resources in Afghanistan," Gadkari said while responding to a query on whether India will make further investments in the now Taliban-controlled country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will take a decision on whether India will now invest in infrastructure projects in Afghanistan or not, Gadkari said.
"As a friendly country, we had discussions with Afghanistan government officials for building some roads (also)... good that I did not start construction of roads (in Afghanistan)... the situation there is of concern," he told PTI in an interview.
India has invested around USD 3 billion in different welfare and infrastructure projects in Afghanistan.
On Friday, Modi said the global community should decide "collectively" and "thoughtfully" on recognising the new setup in Afghanistan in view of questions over its acceptability as the change of power was not "inclusive".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU