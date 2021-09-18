Shilpa Shetty puts out another cryptic post, talks about 'new endings'

-
Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra uploaded a page from a novel on her Instagram story, leaving followers wondering what it meant. It is the second such post by the actress after the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in a porn-related case.
The post, uploded on Saturday on her Stories, had a quote from author Carl Bard. It read: "Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending."
The page ended with two lines: "I don't have to be defined by things I've done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be".
As a supplementary charge sheet was filed against Raj recently, Shilpa had gone to Vaishno Devi.
Earlier, in August, Shilpa had posted a quote from author Sophia Loren, which read: "Mistakes are part of dues one makes for a full life."
Shilpa celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her son Viaan and daughter Samisha a few days back.
--IANS
ym/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
