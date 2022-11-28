PMLA case: HC to hear ED's plea against bail granted to Raut on Dec 12

The Bombay on Monday said it would hear on December 12 the application filed by the seeking cancellation of bail granted to Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP in a .

Apart from the Shiv Sena leader, the ED has also challenged the bail granted to co-accused Pravin Raut.

Last week, a single bench of Justice M S Karnik had recused itself from hearing the matter.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for ED, on Monday mentioned the matter before another single bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai and sought urgent hearing. Justice Prabhudessai posted the matter for hearing on December 12.

and Pravin Raut were granted bail by a special court on November 9. They were arrested in a related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Goregaon in Mumbai.

The ED moved HC on the same day and sought an urgent interim stay on the bail order.

The HC had, at the time, refused to pass any interim order.

