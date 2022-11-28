JUST IN
Business Standard

PMLA case: HC to hear ED's plea against bail granted to Raut on Dec 12

The Bombay High Court on Monday said it would hear on December 12 the application filed by the Enforcement Directorate seeking cancellation of bail granted to Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut

Topics
High Court | Sanjay Raut | Enforcement Directorate

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo: PTI)

The Bombay High Court on Monday said it would hear on December 12 the application filed by the Enforcement Directorate seeking cancellation of bail granted to Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case.

Apart from the Shiv Sena leader, the ED has also challenged the bail granted to co-accused Pravin Raut.

Last week, a single bench of Justice M S Karnik had recused itself from hearing the matter.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for ED, on Monday mentioned the matter before another single bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai and sought urgent hearing. Justice Prabhudessai posted the matter for hearing on December 12.

Sanjay Raut and Pravin Raut were granted bail by a special court on November 9. They were arrested in a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Goregaon in Mumbai.

The ED moved HC on the same day and sought an urgent interim stay on the bail order.

The HC had, at the time, refused to pass any interim order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 20:53 IST

