Power producers owe Rs 16,629.41 cr to Coal India for fuel supplies: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Swiggy's losses jump 2X to Rs 3,629 cr in FY22; more layoffs expected
Punjab National Bank reports Q3 net profit down 44% to Rs 629 crore
Haryana to get Rs 629 cr outstanding amount of GST compensation: Chautala
Top 50 wilful defaulters in India owe Rs 92,570 crore to banks: MoS Karad
Shah to inaugurate, lay stone of projects worth Rs 6,629 cr in Haryana
-
Outstanding dues payable by power producers to Coal India for fuel supplies have increased by Rs 3,293.50 crore to Rs 16,629.41 crore since March 31, 2022, Parliament was informed on Monday.
"The outstanding dues payable by power sector for the coal sales by Coal India Ltd (CIL)" were Rs 13,335.91 crore as of March 31 last year, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
The figures are provisional.
Further, the minister said that increase in outstanding dues of the coal mining PSUs impacts the working capital and cash flow position of the coal company.
CIL, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production, is a major supplier of dry fuel to electricity generating plants.
Amid the early onset of summer and a pick-up in industrial demand for electricity, CIL had last week said that it is geared up to meet the demand for dry fuel from the power sector.
The public sector coal producer had also expressed its hope to supply 156 million tonnes of coal to the power sector in the April-June quarter of the upcoming financial year.
This would be 25.6 per cent of the enhanced annual dispatch target of 610 million tonnes slated for the sector in 2023-24.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 19:35 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU