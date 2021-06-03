Puducherry coronavirus update: 815 new Covid cases, 12 deaths reported

-
The union territory of Puducherry witnessed a further dip in the number of fresh Covid-19 with 815 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, a senior official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services said on Thursday.
The overall tally rose to 1,07,114 with the 815 new cases while the number of active cases stood at 10,015 (1,389 in hospitals and 8,626 in home isolation), Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said.
The Puducherry region added 650 of the 815 fresh cases followed by Karaikal (125), Yanam (29) and Mahe (11).
The union territory recorded 16 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday as the toll went up to 1,583.
As many as 12 of the deceased were from Puducherry and 4 from Karaikal, Mohan Kumar said, adding six of them had no comorbidities.
He said 950 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours while the total recoveries climbed to 95,516.
The Health department Director said 10,76,259 samples were tested so far and it was found that 9,29,317 of them tested negative for infection.
The 815 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 9,034 samples, projecting a test positivity rate at 9.02 per cent.
The fatality and recovery rates were 1.48 per cent and 89.17 per cent respectively.
Mohan Kumar said 34,859 healthcare workers and 21,996 frontline workers have been inoculated so far while 1,65,301 persons coming under the category of either senior citizens (60 years and above) or those coming under 45 years and above with comorbidities have been vaccinated since March 1, he said.
