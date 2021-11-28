Puducherry logs 21 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally rises to 128,881

added 21 fresh cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,28,881, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Sunday.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions- Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam- for the third straight day and the death toll remained at 1,872, Director of the Department G Sriramulu said in a release.

The 21 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,224 samples and were spread over (11), Karaikal (7) and Mahe (three). Yanam, an enclave of in Andhra Pradesh, did not report any fresh case today.

The Director said the number of active cases stood at 312 with 52 patients in hospitals and the remaining 260 in home isolation.

Sriramulu said 35 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries rose to 1,26,697.

The Health Department has so far tested 19.80 lakh samples and found 16.78 lakh to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 0.94 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.31 per cent respectively.

The Department has so far administered 12,07,678 doses which comprised 7,49,928 first doses and remaining 4,57,750 were second doses.

