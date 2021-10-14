Puducherry reports 49 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally rises to 1,27,259

-
ALSO READ
Exit polls predict NDA victory in Puducherry. But is there a twist?
Puducherry Assembly polls: Will NR Cong chief N Rangaswamy become CM again?
Puducherry polls: On back of ally, BJP finds another key opening in South
Pondy poll results: AINRC-led NDA continues to maintain lead in 8 seats
K Lakshminarayanan appointed pro tem speaker of Puducherry Assembly
-
: Puducherry logged 49 fresh coronavirus cases and zero fatalities during the last 24 hours, a senior Health Department official said on Thursday.
The 49 new infections pushed the overall tally to 1,27,259, Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here.
The new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 3,714 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday. They were spread over Puducherry (33), Karaikal (12), Yanam (3) and Mahe (one).
The Health department Director said there were 647 active cases in the union territory with 96 in hospitals and the remaining 551 in home isolation.
As many as 53 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours, he said, adding the overall recoveries in the union territory stood at 1,24,763.
The test positivity rate was 1.32 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.04 per cent respectively, he said.
No fresh fatality was reported during the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 1,849.
The Department has so far evaluated 18.57 lakh samples of which 15.75 lakh turned out to be negative, Sriramulu said.
The Department has so far administered 10,65,778 doses which comprised 7,09,997 first doses and 3,55,781 second doses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU