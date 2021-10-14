Puducherry reports 49 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally rises to 1,27,259

: Puducherry logged 49 fresh cases and zero fatalities during the last 24 hours, a senior Health Department official said on Thursday.

The 49 new infections pushed the overall tally to 1,27,259, Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here.

The new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 3,714 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday. They were spread over Puducherry (33), Karaikal (12), Yanam (3) and Mahe (one).

The Health department Director said there were 647 active cases in the union territory with 96 in hospitals and the remaining 551 in home isolation.

As many as 53 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours, he said, adding the overall recoveries in the union territory stood at 1,24,763.

The test positivity rate was 1.32 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.04 per cent respectively, he said.

No fresh fatality was reported during the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 1,849.

The Department has so far evaluated 18.57 lakh samples of which 15.75 lakh turned out to be negative, Sriramulu said.

The Department has so far administered 10,65,778 doses which comprised 7,09,997 first doses and 3,55,781 second doses.

