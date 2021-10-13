Mumbai coronavirus update: 481 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths

-
Mumbai reported 481 new coronavirus infection cases and three fatalities on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 7,49,074 and toll to 16,167, a civic official said.
This is for the fourth day in a row the metropolis has recorded less than 500 daily cases.
On October 6, the city had logged 629 cases, the highest after July 14 when it had witnessed 635 cases.
The metropolis reported a marginal rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths as compared to Tuesday, when it had logged 425 cases and two fatalities.
With 31,638 tests being conducted in the last 24-hours, the cumulative test count climbed to 1,08,20,708, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
The financial capital of the country is left with 5,114 active coronavirus positive cases as 461 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 7,25,282.
Presently, Mumbai has 55 sealed buildings, while the city is free of containment zones since mid-August.
According to the BMC, the city's average recovery rate is at 97 per cent, while the case doubling rate has dipped to 1,102 days and the average growth rate of cases to 0.06 per cent for the period between October 6 and 12.
This year, Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 cases in a day on April 4, while 90 fatalities - the highest in the state - were witnessed on May 1.
