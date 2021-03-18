JUST IN
Delhi reports 607 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day rise this year
Pune district's coronavirus tally up by 4,965, death toll by 31 in 24 hours

Pune district in Maharashtra reported as many as 4,965 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its cumulative tally to 4,53,532 so far, a health official said

Pune district in Maharashtra

reported as many as 4,965 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its cumulative tally to 4,53,532 so far, a health official said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 31 patients during the day, the district's death toll reached 9,486, he said.

"Of the total number of new cases, 2,752 were reported from the areas located within the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the overall tally reached 2,26,549," the official said.

A total of 885 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day in the district.

With 1,296 new cases in neighbouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad, the caseload there mounted to 1,18,192, he added.

First Published: Thu, March 18 2021. 23:23 IST

