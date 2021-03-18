Tamil Nadu records 989 new coronavirus infections, nine fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu coronavirus update: Less than 3,000 cases added, 4,024 recover
Tamil Nadu coronavirus update: State reports 4,295 new cases, 57 deaths
Tamil Nadu coronavirus tally reaches 750,409 with 2,184 new infections
Tamil Nadu coronavirus update: 5,569 fresh cases and 66 fatalities recorded
Tamil Nadu's active coronavirus cases fall below 18,000; tally 754,460
-
Tamil Nadu saw a new high of daily
coronavirus cases with 989 people contracting the contagion, pushing the caseload to 8.63 lakh while nine more deaths took the toll to 12,573, the health department said on Thursday.
The state's daily count of infections stayed above 500 mark since March 5.
Recoveries were lesser with 569 patients being discharged, taking the cumulative to 8,44,568 leaving 6,222 active cases, a health bulletin said.
Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 394 cases being reported, aggregating 2,40,245 till date.
The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,190.
All the nine deceased were ailing with pre-existing comorbidity.
A total of 72,025 samples were tested on Thursday taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 1.85 crore.
Chengalpet was behind Chennai with 86 cases, Coimbatore 77 and Thiruvallur 71.
As many as 19 districts reported fresh infections in single digits while Perambalur and Sivagangai recorded 'nil' cases.
Makkal Needhi Maiam candidate for the Velachery assembly constituency here and former IAS officer Santhosh Babu also tested positive for the virus.
"I wish to inform my Velachery voters that I contracted COVID. How unlucky I am. I really want to meet with all of you and seek your blessings and votes.
We will be going on a hyper digital campaign and my teams will come and meet with you. Do vote for MNM and me", he said in twitter.
Four individuals who returned from Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Karnataka were among those who tested positive today.
Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan in a review meeting on the COVID-19 precautionary measures, directed the health and family welfare officials toset up mini clinics, primary healthcare centres and temporary hospitals to strengthen the vaccination programme.
Noting that 761 private hospitals were already engaged in vaccination drive launched on January 16, the Chief Secretary said other private health care institutions that evince interest can be allowed to inoculate people.
Officials were also instructed to identify those who qualify for receiving the jab and steps be taken to ensure that the vaccine doses do not go waste.
It was also decided in the meeting that a street with more than three COVID-19 positive cases be declared as a "containment zone" and ensure that the residents of the locality and outsiders coming entering the street undergo COVID-19 test.
Places where people congregate in large numbers like drinking water distribution centres, public toilets located in the containment zone should be properly sanitised, the release said.
Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, who inspected a COVID- 19 hospital equipped with 4,580 beds in neighbouring Athipattu on Thursday said the spread of the virus in the state was "not a large scale outbreak" and cases reported were in 'clusters'.
"This time it is not a large scale outbreak", he told reporters.
He appealed to the public to take extra care to safeguard themselves in the coming days by wearing masks, maintaining social distance and frequently washing hands.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU