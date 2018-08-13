Pune gets first spot in Ease of Living Index, Delhi ranked at 65th

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pune has been ranked first in the Ease of Living Index launched by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday, with Navi Mumbai coming in second and Delhi languishing at 65.

According to the ministry, Greater Mumbai has been ranked three, followed by Triputi, Chandigarh, Thane, Raipur, Indore, Vijayawada and Bhopal.

The survey was conducted in 111 cities in the country.

Puri said the Ease of Living Index has been based on four parameters -- governance, social institutions, economic and physical infrastructure.

Chennai has been ranked 14 and New Delhi 65.

The housing and urban affairs minister said Kolkata refused to participate in the survey.
