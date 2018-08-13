Pune gets first spot in Ease of Living Index, Delhi ranked at 65th

Pune has been ranked first in the launched by Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday, with coming in second and languishing at 65.

According to the ministry, Greater Mumbai has been ranked three, followed by Triputi, Chandigarh, Thane, Raipur, Indore, Vijayawada and Bhopal.

The survey was conducted in 111 cities in the country.

Puri said the has been based on four parameters -- governance, social institutions, economic and physical infrastructure.

Chennai has been ranked 14 and New 65.

The minister said Kolkata refused to participate in the survey.