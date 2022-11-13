JUST IN
Maharashtra govt orders change in writing style of 2 Marathi letters
Punjab CM Mann orders review of all arm licenses to check gun culture
Supreme Court collegium perfect, doesn't require fine tuning: Ex-CJI Lalit
Andaman & Nicobar islands may face squalls, heavy rains on Nov 15-16
Take steps to make Tamil official in Central govt offices: TN Minister
Coral select algae partnerships to ease environmental stress: Study
Study shows how turtles fared decade after oil spill in US' Kalamazoo River
Lotus in G20 logo reveals our traditional identity, says Rajnath Singh
UP govt to provide transport facilities to attend Mela at Gorakhnath Temple
Elephant herd enters rubber estate in Kerala; resist drive to push them out
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Supreme Court collegium perfect, doesn't require fine tuning: Ex-CJI Lalit
Maharashtra govt orders change in writing style of 2 Marathi letters
Business Standard

Punjab CM Mann orders review of all arm licenses to check gun culture

In a move aimed at checking gun culture and to maintain law and order in the state, the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday ordered review of all arm licences.

Topics
Punjab | Bhagwant Mann

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Amritsar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his visit to Golden Temple in Amritsar, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (PTI Photo) (

In a move aimed at checking gun culture and to maintain law and order in the state, the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday ordered review of all arm licences.

A decision to this effect has been taken after directions by the Chief Minister to discourage the use of arms for maintaining peace, tranquility, law and order situation.

On the directions of Chief Minister, the Principal Secretary, Home has issued a detailed letter to the Director General of Police, the Police Commissioners, the District Magistrates and the Senior Superintendents of Police asking them to review all the existing arm licenses in the state.

It has also been directed that if any licence had been issued to anti-social element, in the past, then it must be cancelled immediately.

Similarly, it has also been ordered that no new licence should be issued generally in the coming three months adding the licence should be issued only where it is utmost and genuinely required.

Even in that case also the issuing authority of arm licence must be satisfied by the rational given by the applicant.

Likewise, it has been ordered to impose a blanket ban on public display of arms and ammunition. This ban will also be applicable on all the social media platforms.

Similarly, it has been directed that a complete ban should be imposed on the songs eulogising gun culture.

Likewise, ban must be imposed on carrying and display of weapons in public gatherings, religious places, weddings, parties and other.

In the same manner the officers have been directed to organise special and surprise checking in the areas under their respective jurisdiction.

--IANS

vg/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Punjab

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 22:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU