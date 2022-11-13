Punjab CM Mann orders review of all arm licenses to check gun culture

In a move aimed at checking gun culture and to maintain law and order in the state, the government led by Chief Minister on Sunday ordered review of all arm licences.

A decision to this effect has been taken after directions by the Chief Minister to discourage the use of arms for maintaining peace, tranquility, law and order situation.

On the directions of Chief Minister, the Principal Secretary, Home has issued a detailed letter to the Director General of Police, the Police Commissioners, the District Magistrates and the Senior Superintendents of Police asking them to review all the existing arm licenses in the state.

It has also been directed that if any licence had been issued to anti-social element, in the past, then it must be cancelled immediately.

Similarly, it has also been ordered that no new licence should be issued generally in the coming three months adding the licence should be issued only where it is utmost and genuinely required.

Even in that case also the issuing authority of arm licence must be satisfied by the rational given by the applicant.

Likewise, it has been ordered to impose a blanket ban on public display of arms and ammunition. This ban will also be applicable on all the social media platforms.

Similarly, it has been directed that a complete ban should be imposed on the songs eulogising gun culture.

Likewise, ban must be imposed on carrying and display of weapons in public gatherings, religious places, weddings, parties and other.

In the same manner the officers have been directed to organise special and surprise checking in the areas under their respective jurisdiction.

--IANS

vg/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)