Punjab coronavirus update: 2,587 new Covid cases, highest in last 6 months

Punjab recorded over 2,500 more coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike in the past six months, while 38 more people died from the pathogen, the Health Department said.
The active COVID-19 cases rose to 16,988 and 1,011 more patients were recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 1,87,198, according to a bulletin.
The 2,587 new infections took the tally to 2,10,466, while the toll rose to 6,280 with 38 more deaths. There are 25 critical patients who are on ventilator support and 287 on oxygen support, the bulletin said.
Mohali reported a maximum of 385 cases, followed by 380 in Jalandhar, 329 in Ludhiana, 256 in Patiala, 238 in Hoshiarpur, 195 in Amritsar and 182 in Kapurthala. A total of 55.66 lakh samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it added.
On September 19, the state had reported 2,696 new infections. It recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,896 cases on September 17.
Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 203 more cases, taking the tally to 24,220. The death of a 45-year-old woman took the toll to 361, according to a bulletin.
The number of active cases rose to 1,717, while 82 more patients recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 22,142, the bulletin said.
A total of 2,89,955 samples have been taken for testing so far, it added.
