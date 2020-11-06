Punjab reports 647 fresh Covid-19 cases, 14 additional fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Major urban areas see double-digit decline in new Covid-19 cases
World Coronavirus Dispatch: EU states to pilot Covid-tracing apps
PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting with CMs of seven states tomorrow
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Europe steps up efforts to contain pandemic
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Pandemic toll on US to be 4x of Great Recession
-
Fourteen more deaths due to coronavirus were reported in Punjab, taking the death toll to 4,295 in the state, according to a medical bulletin issued on Friday.
The surfacing of 647 new cases took the infection tally to 1,36,481 in the state, it said.
Three deaths have taken place inPathankot, two each in Hoshiarpur and Faridkot, one each in Jalandhar Kapurthala, Mansa, Muktsar and Tarn Taran, as per the bulletin.
There are 4,882 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU