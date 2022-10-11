Punjab transport dept sees 45% jump in revenue during 2022-23 fiscal

-
-
The Punjab transport department on Monday said its revenue in the first six months of this fiscal is 45 per cent more than that of the corresponding period of the last financial year.
In a statement issued here, Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said the three wings of the department -- State Transport Commissioner, Pepsu Road Transport Corporation and Punjab Roadways -- earned Rs 1,957.64 crore from April to September in this fiscal.
This is 45.07 per cent higher than the same period of the previous financial year, he said.
Revenue of Rs 1,349.43 crore was collected in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.
He said the increase in revenue was witnessed because of the concerted efforts of the Bhagwant Mann government to crackdown against tax evaders and operators plying buses without permits.
First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 09:10 IST
