PWD officials to be blamed for Kolkata bridge collapse, concedes Mamata

Mamata Banerjee said the new bridge would come up in a year's time

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

The Majerhat bridge, a portion of which collapsed last week, will be demolished and a new bridge will be constructed, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Friday.

She said there was negligence on the part of PWD officials in the bridge collapse.

"They cannot avoid responsibilities," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

She said the new bridge would come up in a year's time.

A section of the over 50-year-old bridge on the arterial Diamond Harbour Road in south Kolkata collapsed on September 4 in which 3 persons lost their lives.
First Published: Fri, September 14 2018. 17:30 IST

