Gujarat elections exit poll survey will impact Karnataka too: CM Bommai
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi recommences Bharat Jodo Yatra on its 91st day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recommenced his Bharat Jodo Yatra on its 91st day as he and fellow yatris marched towards the coaching capital of Kota from Darra Station Ganesh Mandir at 6 am

Indian National Congress | Rahul Gandhi | rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Kota 

Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recommenced his Bharat Jodo Yatra on its 91st day on Wednesday as he and fellow yatris marched towards the coaching capital of Kota from Darra Station Ganesh Mandir at 6 am.

The yatra, which has so far covered over 2,400 kilometers since its start on September 7 from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, will travel at least 13 km in its first leg of its day three in Rajasthan to reach Mandana in Kota's Laadpura.

The yatris will have a lunch break there before they resume at 3.30 pm to cover 9 more kilometers for a corner meeting at the Sasa Resort at 6.30 pm. They will then proceed for the night stay at Jagpura, Kota, around 8 kilometers away.

As Gandhi started out the march on Wednesday he bowed before the Ganesh temple with folded hands. A group of tribal artistes from Banswara performed dance at the outset.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his former deputy Sachin Pilot, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, state minister Mahesh Joshi, AICC national secretary and chairman of Rajasthan Seeds Corporation Dhiraj Gurjar and a large number of regional leaders, party workers are accompanying Gandhi on this leg.

They set out on the march after hoisting the national flag at 5.30 am.

Gurjar said more than 1,500 party workers from Bhilawa and Banswara districts, and around 5,000-7,000 people have joined in, holding national flags in their hands.

Gurjar was Congress MLA from Jahajpur in Bhilwara from 2013-2018.

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 10:09 IST

