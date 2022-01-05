Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, minimum temperature rises to 10.9 degrees Celsius

-
-
Rain lashed parts of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Wednesday under the influence of a western disturbance which led to a rise in the minimum temperatures to 10.9 degrees Celcius.
The minimum temperature is four notches more than the normal, according to the weather department.
The maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 16 degrees Celcius.
The Weather Department has predicted a cloudy sky for Delhi till January 9. As per IMD forecast, light intensity rain would occur over Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh on Wednesday.
"Temperature is likely to drop in Delhi after the withdrawal of western disturbances", IMD stated. Moreover, an intense Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Northwest India from the night of January 6 onwards, added IMD.
The weather department has also predicted rainfall or snowfall over Western Himalayan Region from January 7 to 9 and a decrease thereafter.
"Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on January 7 and 8 over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 8", stated the weather department.
Meanwhile, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall has been predicted over plains of northwest and adjoining central India from January 7 to 9. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh on January 8.
