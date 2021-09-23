Rain lashes parts of national capital; more showers likely on Friday

Rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Thursday evening, weather officials said here.

No was recorded by the Safdarjung Observatory till 5.30 pm, but late evening showers were witnessed in areas like Akbar Road, Hanuman Road, Noida, Mayur Vihar-1, Narela, Alipur, Burari, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Vivek Vihar, Red Fort, ITO, Delhi Cantt, Palam, Safdarjung and Vasant Vihar.

According to the weather department, light rains are expected on Friday.

The monsoon this year has yielded a bounteous 1,164.7 mm in Delhi till Wednesday morning, the highest since 1964 and third-highest since the data has been maintained by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office also said that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon.

"There will be generally cloudy skies in the city with light rain or drizzle on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures for Friday are likely to hover around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively," an official said.

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 33.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the minimum was recorded at 24.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

officials said the relative humidity in the evening on Thursday was 68 per cent, while in the morning, it was recorded at 87 per cent.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 31.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 26 degrees Celsius, an official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)