Rain lashes parts of national capital; more showers likely on Friday

-
ALSO READ
IMD issues orange alert for Delhi; 'very heavy' rain likely in some parts
IMD issues yellow alert for 9 districts in Vidarbha; warns of heavy rains
Monsoon: 113 dead, 100 missing in Maharashtra; IMD issues alerts for MP
Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Delhi, Bihar, Punjab today: IMD
How a tweak in IMD's forecasts will help India prepare better for monsoon
-
Rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Thursday evening, weather officials said here.
No rainfall was recorded by the Safdarjung Observatory till 5.30 pm, but late evening showers were witnessed in areas like Akbar Road, Hanuman Road, Noida, Mayur Vihar-1, Narela, Alipur, Burari, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Vivek Vihar, Red Fort, ITO, Delhi Cantt, Palam, Safdarjung and Vasant Vihar.
According to the weather department, light rains are expected on Friday.
The monsoon this year has yielded a bounteous 1,164.7 mm rainfall in Delhi till Wednesday morning, the highest since 1964 and third-highest since the data has been maintained by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The weather office also said that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon.
"There will be generally cloudy skies in the city with light rain or drizzle on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures for Friday are likely to hover around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively," an IMD official said.
The maximum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 33.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the minimum was recorded at 24.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.
IMD officials said the relative humidity in the evening on Thursday was 68 per cent, while in the morning, it was recorded at 87 per cent.
The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 31.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 26 degrees Celsius, an IMD official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU