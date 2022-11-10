JUST IN
Business Standard

Rajasthan CM Gehlot seeks suggestions from people for next budget

'It has been decided to dedicate the budget of the upcoming financial year 2023-24 to the youth. Your suggestions are important to us in budget creation'

Rajasthan government | Ashok Gehlot | rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday sought suggestions from the common people for the next year's budget, which he said will be dedicated to the youth.

Gehlot also holds the finance portfolio.

"It has been decided to dedicate the budget of the upcoming financial year 2023-24 to the youth. Your suggestions are important to us in budget creation. For the last budget also, about 45,000 suggestions were received. All your suggestions are invited. Suggestions can be sent till December 31," the chief minister tweeted

He said that youths are the basis of progress of the country and the state.

"With the creative thinking, energy and ability of youth, new dimensions can be given to the development of the country. Rajasthan government is taking historic decisions for quality education, skill development and employment of youth," Gehlot said.

He said that decisions like Mukhyamantri Sambal Yojana, DigiFest, Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympics, Rajiv Gandhi Center for Advanced Technology, Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence are big steps in this direction.

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 14:40 IST

