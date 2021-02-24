Rajasthan government presents first paperless budget in state assembly

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (R) and senior Congress leader Pavan Kumar Bansal during a press conference in Jaipur. Photo: PTI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government on Wednesday presented its first paperless budget in the state assembly.

"The state budget 2021-22 will be paperless this time. Efforts have been made to take every section of society together. Corona has affected the economy so efforts will be made to gather financial resources," Gehlot said while presenting the budget.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, finalised the budget at his residence on Tuesday.

It is the third budget of the Ashok Gehlot led government in the state.

First Published: Wed, February 24 2021. 11:46 IST

