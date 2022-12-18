JUST IN
Possible neural link between early life trauma and eating disorder: Study
Bill to amend multi-state cooperative society law may create chaos in LS
Stealth guided missile destroyer Mormugao commissioned into Indian Navy
Goa CM slams Rahul Gandhi, says his love for China has gone beyond limits
AIIMS cyber attack: Delhi Police seeks data on Chinese hackers from CBI
Delhi's air quality 'very poor', minimum temperature settles at 6.2 deg C
176 schools in UP may face derecognition over complaints of mass copying
Karnataka assembly winter session to begin tomorrow amid border dispute
PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 6,800 cr in Meghalaya, Tripura today
3 dead, 2 critical after buses collide on Greater Noida Expressway
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
NHRC "independently" decided to probe Chhapra hooch tragedy: Nityanand Rai
icon-arrow-left
Vehicles collide on Haryana highway due to dense fog, 4 seriously injured
Business Standard

Rajbhar says respect for women must for development, demands 50% quota

Society cannot develop unless women are given respect, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar said on Sunday

Topics
women | Reservation quota

Press Trust of India  |  Mau (UP) 

Rajkot: People show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)
(PTI Photo)

Society cannot develop unless women are given respect, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar said on Sunday, as he demanded 50 per cent reservation for women in every field including politics and education.

Addressing a women's rights rally organised by his party here, Rajbhar said as more women enter state assemblies and Parliament, they will make laws for safeguarding their rights.

"People should understand that women comprise 50 per cent of the population, so they should get 50 per cent share," the former Uttar Pradesh minister said.

"The Election Commission and the government should enact a law to reserve 50 per cent seats for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. If women reach Vidhan Sabhas and Parliament, they will make laws for their rights," he said.

Rajbhar also demanded that 50 per cent seats be reserved for girls in educational institutions and they should be provided free education.

"Society cannot develop unless women are respected. It has been said in Indian scriptures that deities reside where women are worshipped," he said.

The SBSP is committed to fighting for women's rights, he added.

Rajbhar also called for a ban on liquor in Uttar Pradesh, on the lines of Bihar and Gujarat, to check domestic violence and harassment of women.

He said the SBSP will hold more such rallies in different parts of the state -- in Ayodhya on December 27, in Basti on January 8 and in Gorakhpur on January 29 -- to unite women for their rights.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on women

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 21:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.