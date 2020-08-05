Ram Temple dream fulfilled through peaceful means due to PM: CM Adityanath

The 500-year-long wait for the construction of has been realised in a peaceful way due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said regarding the 'bhoomi pujan' for here on Wednesday.

"A 500-year-long wait for this historical day has come to a culmination today because of Prime Minister Modi. The wishes of India's 135 crore people and the well-wishers of Sanatan Dharma followers have been fulfilled," the UP CM said.

"India's democratic values have enabled the solution of problems with peace. The judiciary and executive played a vital role in a peaceful resolution of the (Ram Janmaboomi) matter," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further said in the 500-year-long struggle for the construction of Ram temple, many people lost their lives.

"In this 500-year-long struggle, many brave men and women laid down their lives. The struggle went on for this goal. Prime Minister Modi showed that the resolution of the problem through peaceful means was possible. We could fulfil the dream of because we had abide by the constitution," he said.

"It started 3 years ago with the program of Deepotsav. The Prime Minister conducted the 'bhoomi pujan' for Ram temple. I also welcome the RSS chief on the land of Ayodhya," he added.

He also said a limited number of guests are present for the occasion due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"With the slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', Lord Ram's temple will increase the pride of India in the world," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi conducted 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction of Ram temple.

