Rapid RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers landing in Mumbai

In view of spiraling COVID-19 cases, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made rapid RT-PCR test mandatory for all the international passengers landing at the Mumbai International Airport, as per revised guidelines.
The guidelines, issued last week, were effective since Monday, a BMC official said. Passengers testing positive for coronavirus in rapid test will then have to undergo routine RT-PCR test, while the negative passengers will be allowed to leave but they will need to observe mandatory home quarantine for seven days, he said. "All international passengers who test positive in rapid RT-PCR Test shall undergo routine RT-PCR test at the airport itself," the revised order said. If routine RT-PCR test is positive, the sample will be sent immediately for genome sequencing and the passenger will be sent to institutional quarantine. "If this sample (routine RT-PCR) test is negative then the passenger will be allowed to go home for mandatory home quarantine for a total period of 7 days," the revised guidelines said. All symptomatic passengers testing positive at the airport will be admitted at Seven Hills Hospital, while asymptomatic passengers will be admitted to BKC or Kanjurmarg Jumbo COVID Facility. If any symptomatic passenger prefers a private hospital, he or she will be shifted to Bombay Hospital or Breach Candy Hospital, while the asymptomatic patients with similar preference will be transferred to linked hotels at their own expense. Earlier, RT-PCR test was mandatory only for international travelers arriving from 'countries at risk' .
