JUST IN
Delhi's air quality 'poor'; min temp of 9 deg C, lowest of season so far
Odisha withdraws all Covid restrictions over substantial decline in cases
BJP's criticism shows Bharat Jodo Yatra is a success, says Congress
Defamers of Gujarat should not find place in state: PM Modi in Valsad rally
Families of ones who died in farmer protests yet to be compensated: Rahul
Eight new measles cases in Mumbai, takes total tally this year to 84
Priyanka Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh from Nov 23-25
Madras HC blocks TV cable, internet providers from streaming FIFA matches
Aadhaar Act must be amended to give remedies, says Justice Abhay Oka
PM Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat's Vapi, receives grand welcome
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Bihar CM to be gheraoed if he fails to fulfil job promise: Prashant Kishor
Modi is swayamsevak but RSS does not control anyone: Mohan Bhagwat
Business Standard

Rijiju disapproves of protests by lawyers over collegium recommendations

Bar bodies of Gujarat, Telangana and Madras high courts have protested the decision of the collegium to transfer some judges

Topics
Kiren Rijiju | SC Collegium | Law Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kiren Rijiju, MoS for Home Affairs
Kiren Rijiju

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday disapproved of protests by certain lawyer bodies against the recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium to transfer some high court judges.

Addressing an event here to felicitate newly appointed Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, he said if strikes become a recurring phenomenon for every decision taken by the collegium, "then where will it lead to".

Bar bodies of Gujarat, Telangana and Madras high courts have protested the decision of the collegium to transfer some judges.

"Yesterday, I heard some of the lawyers want to meet the chief justice of India for transfer case. Now the issue may be, if you look from isolation, it may be one of the issues. But if this becomes a recurring instance for every decision taken by the collegium, on which it is being supported by the government, then where will it lead to. Then the whole dimension will change," Rijiju said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kiren Rijiju

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 23:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU