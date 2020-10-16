Rs 22,267 crore allocated to Odisha to help fight Covid-19: Pradhan

-
ALSO READ
Pradhan discusses with CHT officials about innovation in oil and gas ops
Pradhan invites US cos to engage in developing gas infrastructure in India
Congress accuses Dharmendra Pradhan of ignoring oil well fire in Assam
5 Petroleum and Gas PSUs to join International Solar Alliance: Pradhan
Pradhan launches 42 CNG stations, 3 City Gate Stations of Torrent Gas
-
Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said an aid package of Rs 22,267.66 crore has been allocated as central assistance to Odisha to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
"A support of over Rs 22,267 crore to Odisha touching every cross-section of society has helped the people to deal with the disruptions arising out of the pandemic," said Pradhan.
The Minister said the central government has allocated Rs 19,042.44 crore assistance, 7,51,930 tonnes of rice, 44,130 tonnes of pulses, and 68.79 lakh LPG cylinders for Odisha as a Covid-19 stimulus and support package.
Pradhan said that 5 kg of rice per person per month have been given to 3.17 crore beneficiaries in Odisha under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana.
A total of Rs 1,258.02 crore was transferred to 85.20 lakh women Jan Dhan account holders in Odisha. Besides, Rs 400.63 crore has been transferred to 20.3 lakh PM Kisan (Krushak Samman Niddhi) beneficiaries in the state, he added.
About 20.83 lakh construction workers in Odisha have received Rs 312.49 crore under the Building and Construction Workers Welfare Fund in the state.
Some 4.51 lakh job cards were issued from April 2020 to September 2020, generating 9.25 crore mandays of employment. Besides, 74.42 lakh mandays were generated in Odisha under the PM Kalyan Garib Rozgar Yojana, informed the Minister.
Apart from this, Rs 5,122 crore has been released as the entire GST compensation to Odisha for the financial year 2019-20 and Rs 2,258 crore allocated to Odisha as GST compensation in the financial year 2020-21, out of which Rs 1,129 crore has been released.
He said Odisha has been permitted to borrow an additional Rs 2,858 crore amounting to 0.50
per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for meeting the shortfall arising out of GST implementation.
--IANS
cd/sdr/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU