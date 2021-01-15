RSS launches drive in Jammu and Kashmir to collect funds for Ram temple

-
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) launched a drive here on Thursday to collect funds for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.
RSS general secretary Suresh "Bhaiyyaji" Joshi launched the drive in Jammu and Kashmir as part of a nationwide campaign, an RSS spokesperson said.
Joshi reached out to people and sought their participation in the construction of the Ram temple.
The drive will continue till February 27.
Joshi said the drive was not just for collection of funds but also to connect with people and the society.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the bhoomi pujan to begin the construction of the temple on August 5 last year.
