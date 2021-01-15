RSS launches drive in Jammu and Kashmir to collect funds for Ram temple

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) launched a drive here on Thursday to collect funds for the construction of a in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

general secretary Suresh "Bhaiyyaji" Joshi launched the drive in as part of a nationwide campaign, an spokesperson said.

Joshi reached out to people and sought their participation in the construction of the

The drive will continue till February 27.

Joshi said the drive was not just for collection of funds but also to connect with people and the society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the bhoomi pujan to begin the construction of the temple on August 5 last year.

