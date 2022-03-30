Russian foreign minister Lavrov to visit India from Mar 31-Apr 1: MEA

-
ALSO READ
Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart ahead of 2 plus 2 ministerial dialogue
Russian FM Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart to meet in Turkey
Rajnath Singh meets his Russian counterpart ahead of Modi-Putin summit
India looks forward to significant outcomes from India-Russia summit: EAM
India-Russia partnership steady and strong, says EAM Jaishankar
-
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to India from March 31 to April 1, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.
It would be the highest-level visit from Russia to India after Moscow launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24.
Lavrov is expected to travel to India after completing a two-day visit to China.
"Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 31 March-1 April 2022," the MEA said in a one-line statement.
The Russian foreign minister arrived in China on Wednesday.
Lavrov's visit to India coincides with that of US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
Truss will visit India on Thursday while Singh is visiting India from March 30-31.
German Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Jens Plotner is visiting India on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU