Sample of 35-year-old Telangana man turns out to be negative for monkeypox

-
ALSO READ
India working on indigenous kit to test monkeypox as cases on the rise
No need to panic over monkeypox, have taken steps to curb it: Kerala govt
Monkeypox outbreak: Delhi reports India's 4th case, Centre in a huddle
Monkeypox symptoms in UK patients differ from previous outbreaks: Study
Week after India's first monkeypox case, global numbers rise further
-
The samples of a 35-year-old man, who came to Telangana from abroad, tested negative for monkeypox, a senior doctor at a government-run hospital here said on Tuesday.
Dr K Shankar, superintendent of Government Fever Hospital which is the nodal hospital to treat patients of the emerging virus, told PTI that the samples sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune have come out negative.
"There is nothing to panic about. The samples turned out to be negative for monkeypox," Dr Shankar said.
The man, who returned from abroad to Kamareddy district in Telangana, had shown symptoms of monkeypox.
He came from Kuwait on July 6 and developed fever on July 20.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU