Sans Covid curbs, Delhi traders hope to register Rs 1 trn biz this season

Traders in Delhi are hoping for a huge boost to Diwali business this time, to the tune of Rs 1 trn, as for the first time in three years they prepare for the festival of lights sans Covid restrictions

Topics
Coronavirus | Traders | festive season

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Traders in Delhi are hoping for a huge boost to Diwali business this time, to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore, as for the first time in three years they prepare for the festival of lights sans Covid restrictions.

"This substantial inflow of funds is expected to relieve the business community from financial crisis," the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said.

Free of the red eye of COVID-19, this Diwali is bringing huge business opportunities for traders.

CTI said, "After two years, Diwali will be celebrated without any Covid restrictions, prompting consumers to visit markets in every city of the country, shopping."

Chairman of the traders' body Brijesh Goyal and its president Subhash Khandelwal said they expect Rs 1 lakh crore business in Delhi on the occasion of Diwali.

According to a recent report by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex organization of the automobile sector, the overall retail sales of automobiles grew by a whopping 57 per cent during the Navratri period, the CTI said.

"The wedding season is also starting in November... CTI has connected with Hotel and Banquet Associations, Restaurant and Mall Associations, Cinema Associations, Shopping Center Associations, Car Dealers Associations, Makeup and Salon Associations, Tour and Travel Associations, and various market and industry associations and it has been concluded that this festival season can do business of about Rs 1 lakh crore," Brijesh Goyal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 16:23 IST

