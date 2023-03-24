JUST IN
DDMA to hold mock drill on earthquake disaster in Delhi across districts
Mere membership of unlawful organisation a UAPA offence: SC clarifies
Bollywood director Pradeep Sarkar, who made 'Parineeta', dies at 67
Fire breaks out at automobile batteries factory in Delhi, no casualties
India's TB programme: Low cost generics of J&J's MDR-TB drug on the anvil
Former BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover launches fantasy cricket platform
New bus queue shelters in Delhi to be vandal-proof: Kailash Gahlot
Congress calls out meeting of PCC, leaders today, to discuss developments
India records 1,249 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 7,927
What options are available with Rahul Gandhi now after his conviction?
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Bollywood director Pradeep Sarkar, who made 'Parineeta', dies at 67
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Mere membership of unlawful organisation a UAPA offence: SC clarifies

The Supreme Court on Friday held as bad in law its 2011 verdicts that ruled that mere membership of a banned organisation will not make a person criminal unless he resorts to violence

Topics
Supreme Court | violence

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Friday held as bad in law its 2011 verdicts that ruled that mere membership of a banned organisation will not make a person criminal unless he resorts to violence or incites people to violence.

A bench of Justices MR Shah, CT Ravikumar and Sanjay Karol, while deciding a reference made by a two-judge bench, held that mere membership of banned organisation will make a person criminal and liable to be prosecuted under provisions of UAPA.

The bench said the subsequent decisions passed by high courts pursuant to its two-judge verdicts in 2011 on membership of banned outfits are bad in law and overruled.

While allowing petitions of the Centre and the Assam government seeking review of the apex court's 2011 verdicts on membership of banned outfits, the court said the Union government was required to be heard when a provision enacted by Parliament is read down.

The top court said the 2011 verdicts were passed while relying on American court decisions which cannot be done without considering the condition prevailing in India.

"In India right to freedom of speech and expressions is not absolute and is subject to reasonable restriction. However, decisions of the American court can be guiding light", the bench said.

On February 9, the top court while reserving its verdict on batch of review pleas had noted that the Union of India was not heard by its two-judge benches when the 2011 verdict was passed reading down section 3 (5) of Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, 1987 (now repealed).

The top court on February 3, 2011, had acquitted suspected ULFA member Arup Bhuyan, who was held guilty by a TADA court on the basis of his alleged confessional statement before the Superintendent of Police, and said mere membership of a banned organisation will not make a person a criminal unless he resorts to violence or incites people to violence or creates public disorder by violence or incitement to violence.

Similar views were taken by the apex court in two other verdicts of 2011 in Indra Das versus State of Assam and state of Kerala versus Raneef, where the bench relied upon the three US Supreme Court decisions which have rejected the doctrine of 'guilt by association'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 11:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU