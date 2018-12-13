SC stays Meghalaya HC order directing private airlines to start services

The Thursday stayed the High Court order that had directed commercial airlines like and to immediately begin flight operations from in the northeast state.

A bench headed by took note of the submissions of Mukul Rohatgi, representing airlines that there were no fire fighting and other facilities available at and flight operations cannot be started immediately.

"The high court order shall remain stayed," the bench which also comprised Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said.

The apex court had on Wednesday agreed to hear the plea of private airlines challenging the high court order asking it to start flight operations form the Umroi Airport, 30 km from the capital Shillong.

The apex court was told that the high court on its own had last week taken up the matter and asked the of Civil Aviation, Secretary, and of (AAI) to hold a meeting within a week on the issue of making the airport operational.