Schools for Classes 6-8 to reopen from February 10 in Uttar Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
Schools in Uttar Pradesh to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from October 19
Covid-19 pandemic: Many states unsure, yet to decide on schools reopening
Mask, hand sanitizer as Class 9-12 students return to schools in UP
Noida: Students back to class after 7 months; 11% attendance in pvt schools
Primary classes to reopen at all Punjab schools from January 27
-
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided to reopen schools for Classes 6 to 8 from February 10.
The schools were closed in March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a letter sent by Additional Chief Secretary (Basic Education) Renuka Kumar to the DG of Basic Education Department, schools for Classes 6 to 8 will reopen from February 10 and Classes 1 to 5 from March 1.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had told officials that to ensure the reopening of educational institutions across the state.
"Following the Centre's guideline, steps should be taken to begin teaching in educational institutions in the state. First, higher and secondary educational institutions should be reopened and later classes should be started in all schools," he said.
A government spokesman said the Education Department has already issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed by the educational institutions.
To ensure the safety of students, classrooms will be sanitised. Arrangements for thermal scanning, face masks, social distancing and first aid have been ensured in all schools, he said.
Schools for Classes 9 to 12 had reopened in the state on October 19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU