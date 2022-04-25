Veteran Congress leader K Sankaranarayanan passes away aged 89

-
ALSO READ
Veteran Congress leader K Sankaranarayanan passes away at 89
Consumer panel jobs: SC warns of imposing exemplary costs on states
BJP's 'politics of deceit' endangering 'purity' of politics: Akhilesh Yadav
'Nothing to do with politics', says Nitish on his presence at RJD's Iftar
Women leaders find favour, but not votes in India, say Pew survey
-
Senior Congress leader K Sankaranarayanan, who served as governor of various states during his decades-long career, passed away at his residence here on Sunday. He was 89.
He was under treatment for various ailments for the past one-and-a half year.
Sankaranarayanan had served as governor of Maharashtra, Nagaland and Jharkhand. He had also held additional charges of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Goa as Governor.
The senior Congress leader was a four-time legislator and had held finance, excise and agriculture portfolios in various governments in Kerala.
His body will be kept at his residence and the Congress party office for the public to pay homage and cremation is likely to be held at 5.30 pm on Monday.
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and leaders cutting across political lines including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan condoled his demise.
"My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Shri K Sankaranarayanan, former Governor of Maharashtra, Jharkhand & Nagaland... Sankaranarayanan's career as leader, minister & Governor was marked by rich administrative experience and firm social commitment. His demise is a loss to Kerala & the nation. May his soul attain Mukti," Khan tweeted.
In his condolences message, Vijayan said Sankaranarayanan upheld the Nehruvian perspective of the Congress party.
"He upheld the Nehruvian perspective, including secularism while addressing public issues without the accompaniment of hatred or any other sectarian considerations. He held the position of UDF convenor for a long time and always took a positive outlook towards the issues faced by the people and the developmental aspects of the state," Vijayan said.
Kerala Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh condoled the demise of Sankaranarayanan and said the state has lost a senior and popular political leader.
"The demise of Sankaranarayan is a great loss to the Congress party. He was like a mentor to me. He led the UDF for 16 years. Even during severe political crisis, Sankaranarayanan, faced everything with ease and in an exemplary manner," Satheesan said in his message. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said Sankaranarayan was the strength of the Congress party when it faced hurdles.
He said the issues faced by the United Democratic Front (UDF) were easily resolved by him using his experience and personal relation with all leaders. LDF convenor E P Jayarajan said Sankaranarayanan was a gentle presence in Kerala politics.
Sankaranarayan's wife, Radha passed away earlier. He is survived by his daughter, Anupama.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU