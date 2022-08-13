JUST IN
Business Standard

Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Express becomes 1st train to get Vistadome coach

The Secunderabad-Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express has been restored for operations with the addition of one Vistadome coach.

Indian Railways

IANS  |  Hyderabad 

Vistadome coach
India's first Vistadome coach

The Secunderabad-Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express has been restored for operations with the addition of one Vistadome coach.

This is the first time that a Vistadome coach has been introduced on any train running under South Central Railways (SCR). During the first few days of its introduction, the train has witnessed overwhelming response with an average occupancy of 63 per cent, SCR said.

With its glass top and wide window panel view, passengers can now view the scenic surroundings along their journey as the train traverses through the Ananthagiri Hills along the Vikarabad-Wadi section. Along the journey, the passengers can also relish the Ujni backwaters and dam near Bhigwan, which is famous for many inland and migratory birds.

Apart from having a glass roof-top, the Vistadome coach has several additional features like wide window panes, LED lights, rotatable and pushback chairs, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors etc.

Train No. 12026 Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Express leaves Secunderabad at 14.45 hrs (except Tuesday) and arrives in Pune at 23.10 hrs the same day.

First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 07:10 IST

