Senior journalist Sunil Jain passes away due to post-Covid complications

-
ALSO READ
Vaccine should be available in open market by year-end: AIIMS director
Delhi's AIIMS to test, quarantine only symptomatic health care workers
Staff shortage: AIIMS discontinues contact tracing of exposed workers
IOA working with AIIMS authorities to vaccinate Olympic-bound athletes
Manmohan Singh recuperating well from Covid-19 infection: Randeep Surjewala
-
Business newspaper Financial Express' Managing Editor Sunil Jain passed away here on Saturday due to post-COVID-19 complications, his sister Sandhya Jain said.
Jain had tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted at AIIMS.
"We lost my brother Sunil Jain this evening to Covid+its complications. Doctors, staff at AIIMS battled heroically, but the demon was too powerful. May Tirthankaras guide his onward journey; deep gratitude to all who stood by us in these darkest days," she tweeted.
Paying condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "You left us too soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your frank as well as insightful views on diverse matters. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti."
Anant Goenka, executive director of the Indian Express Group which owns Financial Express, described Jain as a friend who was of unquestionable integrity and inspired with his professional commitment.
"Privileged to have known him, will cherish his passion, balance & wisdom.Your Express family will miss you," he tweeted.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed shock at his death.
A regular Twitter user, Jain had posted about his poor health on May 3 and then expressed his thanks in his last tweet on the same day after he was admitted at AIIMS.
"Thank you everyone for all the help. I don't even know whom all to thank. Am in AIIMS emergency now. So I'm safe hands," he had tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU