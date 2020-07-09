Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks to Adityanath over Vikas Dubey's arrest

-
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the arrest of Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, from Ujjain, informed Madhya Pradesh (MP) Chief Minister's Office (CMO) today.
The Madhya Pradesh Police will hand over Dubey to Uttar Police Police, MP Chief Minister's Office further informed.
The wanted gangster Dubey was nabbed from Ujjain in the morning today. His arrest comes six days after Dubey and his associates fired on Uttar Pradesh policemen killing eight and injuring six.
Earlier today, Bahua Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, close aides of the main accused, were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur respectively.
