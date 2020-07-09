JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Is Centre diluting India's claim on Galwan Valley, asks Randeep Surjewala
Business Standard

Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks to Adityanath over Vikas Dubey's arrest

Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke Yogi Adityanath over arrest of Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, from Ujjain, informed Madhya Pradesh (MP) Chief Minister's Office (CMO) today

Topics
UP Police | Uttar Pradesh government | Madhya Pradesh

ANI  |  General News 

Vikas Dubey
Vikas Dubey was arrested in Ujjain on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the arrest of Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, from Ujjain, informed Madhya Pradesh (MP) Chief Minister's Office (CMO) today.

The Madhya Pradesh Police will hand over Dubey to Uttar Police Police, MP Chief Minister's Office further informed.

The wanted gangster Dubey was nabbed from Ujjain in the morning today. His arrest comes six days after Dubey and his associates fired on Uttar Pradesh policemen killing eight and injuring six.

Earlier today, Bahua Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, close aides of the main accused, were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 09 2020. 11:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU