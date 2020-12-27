Shopian 'fake' encounter: Charge sheet filed against Army officer, 2 others

-
ALSO READ
Shopian fake encounter: Bodies of slain trio exhumed, handed over to family
J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Shopian
Shopian: Two militants killed in Shopian, security forces cordon area
Shopian 'fake' encounter: Army hopes evidence summary can take case forward
J-K: Three terrorists killed in encounter in Amshipora, operation continues
-
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed a charge sheet against three people, including an Army officer, in the Shopian alleged fake encounter killings of three civilians in July this year, officials said on Sunday.
The charge sheet was filed in the court of Principal District and Sessions judge Shopian on Saturday by the head of the Special Investigation Team, the officials said.
Captain Bhupinder of 62 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army, Bilal Ahmad and Tabish Ahmad were named as accused in the charge sheet for their role in the alleged fake encounter killings of the youths hailing from Rajouri district, they said.
The Army said on Friday it has completed the Summary of Evidence against two of its men involved in July's Amshipura encounter in Shopian district.
A possible court martial could take place after completion of formalities, the Army officials said.
The Army had ordered a Court of Inquiry earlier this year after reports appeared on social media that three youths, labelled as terrorists, had been gunned down by its personnel.
The Court of Inquiry, which completed its probe earlier in September, had found "prima facie" evidence that troops had "exceeded" powers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) during the July 18 encounter in which three men were killed. Following this, the Army had initiated disciplinary proceedings.
Officials in know of the development said the two army personnel may face court martial proceedings for violating the powers vested under the AFSPA, 1990, and not following the Do's and Don'ts of Chief of Army Staff as approved by the Supreme Court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU