Amethi has never been anyone's bastion, says BJP's Sanjay Sinh

Amid the polling for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, 'Raja of Amethi' Sanjay Sinh who is contesting from the Amethi constituency expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be voted to power again.
Sanjay Sinh belongs to Amethi's royal family. He's the BJP nominee from the Amethi Assembly seat.
Speaking to ANI today, he said, "Amethi has never been anyone's bastion, be it Gandhis or anyone else. It has always belonged to the people...This is a war against oppressors."
Sinh's wife, Amita Singh, a former badminton player, lent her support to her husband in the poll campaign.
"People of Amethi want him back. He was 27 when he fought the elections last time. The primary issue will remain the development of Amethi," said Amita Singh.
Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Gayatri Prajapati's wife Maharaji Prajapati after he was jailed in a gang-rape case in November last year.
Congress on the other hand nominated the BJP turncoat Ashish Shukla against Sanjay Sinh. He after stints as Congress MP had given up his Rajya Sabha seat to join the BJP in 2019.
Amethi district has four seats where polling is currently underway.
In the last Assembly elections, three seats were won by the BJP whereas one seat was won by the SP.
Polling for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began in 61 constituencies at 7 am on Sunday morning.
Polling for a total of 61 Assembly constituencies spread across 12 districts, including Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi and Raebareli, is being held on Sunday.
