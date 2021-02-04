Tandav: Allahabad HC stays arrest of Amazon Prime Video's Aparna Purohit

-
ALSO READ
Amazon debuts Prime Video mobile edition plan starting at Rs 89 per month
The truth about streaming video
Amazon Prime bags India rights for New Zealand Cricket till 2025-26 season
Amazon Prime Video unveils mobile-only plan in India, starting at Rs 89
SC issues notice to makers of 'Mirzapur' and Amazon Prime Video
-
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday ordered no coercive action against Amazon Prime Video's India Originals head Aparna Purohit, facing an FIR for the alleged derogatory depiction of Hindu deities in web series Tandav.
A bench of Justice Sidharth granted a temporary reprieve to Purohit against the arrest while reserving its verdict on her anticipatory bail plea.
While reserving the ruling, the bench said no coercive action should be taken against Purohit till the pronouncement of the order.
While pleading for anticipatory bail for Purohit, her counsel submitted to the court that the web series was only a work of fiction and there was no intention of the applicant to outrage the religious feeling of any community.
A criminal case has been lodged against Purohit and the makers and actors of the web series, including its director Ali Abbas, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and writer Gaurav Solanki in Rabupura police station of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar.
The FIR was lodged on January 19 on the complaint of Balbir Azad of Raunija village of Greater Noida area.
In his complaint, Azad had alleged that the series depicted Uttar Pradesh and its police in a poor light.
It also said the series had deliberately denigrated Hindu gods and goddesses.
The complainant had also alleged that even the prime minister of India was also depicted as an anti-democratic individual in the web series which also carried deliberate remarks aimed at disturbing caste and communal amity.
It was also alleged that the makers of the series wanted to disturb the peace and tranquillity of the society to make money.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU