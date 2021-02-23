South Delhi civic body to set up 20 Wi-Fi hotspots in each ward: Panel head

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has set the ball rolling to establish 20 Wi-Fi hotspots in each of the 104 wards under the civic body that will be offered at rates cheaper than those provided by private companies, officials said on Tuesday.
Standing Committee Chairman of the SDMC Rajdutt Gahlot said that this facility will be under the PM Wani Scheme.
"The SDMC will set up 20 WiFi hotspots in each ward. The Standing Committee had recently approved a proposal in this regard," he said.
The SDMC has a total of 104 wards.
Gahlot said these hotspots will be set up at small shops and general stores.
"Local area councillors will provide proposal regarding shops in their respective wards. Shopkeepers will look after running or functioning of these hotspots," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.
He said people would be able to use WiFi, for a period, ranging between 10-60 minutes, by payinga one-time charge or a monthly charge, adding, the facility will be cheaper than WiFi facilities offered by private companies.
Gahlot said under the PM Waani Scheme, connection will be provided by the SDMC and shopkeepers will have to buy routers from sellers authorised by the civic agency.
He said with the scheme, people living in unauthorised colonies will be able to avail Internet facilities at lower rates. The move will also provide job opportunity to the people living in such areas, Gahlot said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU