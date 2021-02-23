Ruckus in SDMC House; Oppn AAP raises alleged 'old scam' in education dept

-
Commotion prevailed in the House of the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday as members of the opposition AAP raised slogans and held placards alleging scam in education department of the SDMC that "took place a few years ago".
The protesting members later tripped to the Well of the House and demanded an inquiry into the allegations.
South Delhi Mayor Anamika or any senior leader of the ruling BJP did not immediately react to the accusations, either in the House or outstide.
Sometime between 2013-2016, scholarship meant for Dalit children were allegedly "diverted" to another account and "siphoned off" in places like Bihar and UttarPradesh, Leader of Opposition and AAP member Prem Chouhan alleged.
AAP members after protesting at their seats trooped to the Well of the House later, holding placards that read 'Scholarship Scam' and raised slogans.
Amid the commotion, some of the proposals were given nod by the House.
A proposal to grant factory licence for properties in confirmed plotted industrial areas spanning all floors was approved, a senior SDMC official said.
The Standing Committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation in January had approved it.
Leader of House in the SDMC, Narendra Chawla, had then said as there is no policy permitting issue of license on floors other than the ground floor "due to non-sanctioning of Building Plans on other floors", there is no optimum utilisation of industrial premises.
