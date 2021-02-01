Southwest monsoon in 2021 likely to be normal, says Skymet Weather

-
ALSO READ
India receives above average monsoon rains for second straight year
Cloud cover, light rains to keep Delhi weather pleasant, says IMD
Country received 'above normal' rainfall during 4-month monsoon: IMD
South-west monsoon completely withdraws from Odisha: Meteorological Centre
Monsoon retreat begins from parts of north India, says weather department
-
After two years, the southwest monsoon in 2021 is likely to be normal, private weather forecaster Skymet Weather has said on initial outlook for the rainfall season.
The southwest monsoon was above-normal in 2019 and 2020. La Nina, which is associated with the cooling of Pacific waters, was one of the important elements influencing the Indian monsoon.
"There is sufficient cooling in the Pacific Ocean now and La Nia conditions are at peak. The Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) are likely to rise soon and the probability of continued La Nia will fall," the Skymet Weather said.
This will reduce to about 50 per cent when the monsoon arrives, it noted.
"This could be one of the normal monsoon years making a sound start and ending within the upper half of normal range. The range of normal rainfall is 96-104 per cent of LPA (880.6 mm). Initial readings are indicative of some risk attached to few pockets," the Skymet Weather said.
Last year, monsoon was driven by La Nia which is peaking right now. It will decline during the spring and turn neutral later through the monsoon season, the weather agency said.
This also means that monsoon 2021 is going to be a devolving La Nia to start with, it added.
"This trend of Pacific Ocean temperatures may not lead to an above-normal or excess rainfall, but chances of a disfigured monsoon are also ruled out so far," it added.
Skymet Weather had not issued monsoon forecast last year. India Meteorological Department, the country's official weather forecasting, usually issues its first outlook for the monsoon in April.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU