Rajnath Singh to inaugurate HAL's second LCA production line on Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
Govt approves deal to buy 83 light combat Tejas aircraft for Rs 48,000 cr
Govt clears purchase of 83 indigenous Tejas light combat aircraft
HAL chief welcomes Tejas approval; says will boost India's aerospace sector
Tejas Mark II roll out next year; high-speed trials in 2023: HAL Chief
Hindustan Aeronautics' light combat chopper cutting its teeth in Ladakh
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
will inaugurate Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Tejas Light Combat Aircraft's second production line here on Tuesday, according to HAL officials.
The event comes a day before the opening of the Aero India 2021, the country's premier aerospace and Defence exhibition, commencing at Air Force Station Yelahanka here on Wednesday.
The delivery of the Tejas LCA to the Indian Air Force under a Rs 48,000-crore deal will begin from March 2024 and around 16 aircraft will be rolled out annually till the completion of the total supply of 83 jets, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited R Madhavan said recently.
Madhavan had also said that a number of countries have shown keen interest in procurement of the Tejas aircraft and that the first export order is likely to come by in the next couple of years.
The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13approved the Rs 48,000-crore deal to procure 73 Tejas Mk-1A variantsand 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 trainer aircraft from the HAL to boost the Indian Air Force's combat prowess.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU