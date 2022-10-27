SP MLA Azam Khan gets 3-yr jail term in hate speech case, granted bail

JUST IN
India's per capita GHG emissions far below world average: UNEP report
Collective responsibility of states and Centre to tackle crimes: Amit Shah
IANS  |  Rampur (UP) 

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

The MP/MLA court in Rampur on Thursday awarded Samajwadi Party MLA Mohd Azam Khan three-year jail term in connection with a 2019 hate speech case against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, besides slapping a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

The court, meanwhile, granted him bail in the case.

Azam Khan has been convicted under Sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups) and 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 125 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

Akash Saxena, the BJP leader who had lodged the complaint against Azam Khan, termed the court's decision as a vindication of his stand. He said it is a historic verdict which will make people think twice before making defamatory statements.

The case was registered against Azam Khan in Rampur in April 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against Adityanath and Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, then District Magistrate of Rampur.

--IANS

amita/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 17:51 IST

