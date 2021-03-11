Brazil reports record 2,286 new coronavirus deaths, taking tally to 270,656

The number of people, who have died of the in Brazil, has increased by a record 2,286 to 270,656 over the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said.

The number of confirmed cases has risen by 79,876 to 11,202,305 within the same period of time. More than 9.91 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

comes third on a global tally of cases after the United States and India, which have recorded more than 29.13 million and 11.26 million COVID-19 patients, respectively. In terms of the death toll, comes second following the United States where over 528,000 people have died of the disease.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 117.84 million people have been infected with the worldwide, with over 2.61 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)