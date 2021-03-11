Odisha health dept directs officials to vaccinate 100,000 elderly per day

-
Odisha Health Department on Wednesday asked all the district collectors to step up of COVID-19 vaccination of the elderly to one lakh per day.
In a letter to all the collectors, municipal commissioners, Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs), and Public Health Officers (PHOs), PK Mohapatra, additional chief Secretary, Heath, and Family Welfare said that it has been decided to vaccinate one lakh elderly persons per day as the pace of vaccination of elderly persons needs to be accelerated.
"The pace of vaccination of elderly persons needs to be accelerated in all the districts and urban areas. In this regard, it has been decided to vaccinate one lakh elderly persons per day," read the letter.
The State Health Department has also fixed the district-wise target for the vaccination on the basis of the proportionate population of the district and requested to take steps to enhance the pace of vaccination accordingly.
It also added that with a special focus on activating private hospitals as COVID vaccination centres.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
According to the Union Health Minister, there are 690 active coronavirus cases in Odisha. As many as 3,35,322 recovered from the disease and 1,917 died due to coronavirus.
