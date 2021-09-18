Sri Lanka extends nationwide quarantine curfew till Oct 1

-
ALSO READ
India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead, Shaw and Padikkal earn call-ups
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: India wins the toss and opts to bat
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Highlights: Sri Lanka win by 4 wickets, level series 1-1
-
Sri Lanka's Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said the nationwide quarantine curfew came into effect late August, has been extended till October 1 in an effort to curb the furtherspread of Covid-19.
Following a meeting between the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday, Rambukwella said the latter had decided to extend the quarantine curfew till 4 a.m. on October 1, reports Xinhua news agency.
Rambukwella however said government essential services impacting the economy will be allowed to function during the curfew.
"As per President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, I will be consulting with Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa to decide which government institutions will be kept open as essential services that contribute to the economy," the Health Minister said.
"While the lockdown is in progress, I urge all citizens to get the available vaccines as soon as possible," he added.
Sri Lanka was to lift the ongoing quarantine curfew on September 21 but extended it following a recommendation from the health experts.
According to health experts, Sri Lanka is facing a rapid spread of the Delta variant.
Since March last year, the island nation has reported a total of 498,694 Covid-19 cases and 11,817 deaths.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU