Srinagar records coldest night of season, water supply lines freeze

-
ALSO READ
NIA conducts raids across Jammu and Kashmir in terror funding case
Mobile internet to be restored in J&K's Srinagar, Budgam by 7 pm today
11 J-K govt workers, including Hizb chief's sons, sacked for terror links
Amit Shah in J&K on 3-day visit, first since abrogation of Article 370
1 Pak terrorist killed, another captured in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir
-
Srinagar and most other parts of Kashmir experienced the coldest night of the season so far as the mercury plummeted several degrees below zero across the valley, resulting in freezing of water supply lines as well as the fringes of several water bodies, officials said on Saturday.
Srinagar recorded a low of minus 6.0 degrees Celsius on Friday night down by 2.2 degrees from the previous night's minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.
This was the coldest night of the season so far in the city and the minimum was 4.5 degrees below the normal for this part of the season, they said.
Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 8.5 degrees Celsius. The resort was the coldest recorded place in the valley.
Officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 8.3 degrees Celsius.
The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 6.1 degrees Celsius. Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded minus 6.0 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag also recorded a low of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius.
The coldwave conditions led to freezing of water supply lines in many areas of the valley as well as the fringes of several water bodies, they said.
The weatherman has forecast colder nights over the next couple of days as further fall in the minimum temperature is expected.
There is also a possibility of a white Christmas as widespread moderate to heavy snowfall is most likely to occur from December 23-25.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU